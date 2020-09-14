Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $11.30 on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.