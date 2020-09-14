Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LXRP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 206,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,992. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
