Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LXRP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 206,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,992. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

