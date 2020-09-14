LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 15.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 2,899,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,890,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.