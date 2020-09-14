Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Up 9.9%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 2,925,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,377,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $87.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

