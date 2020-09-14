Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $835,971.76 and $135,664.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

