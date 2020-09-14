Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $99,543.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,336.94 or 5.07751467 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.