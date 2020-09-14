LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.59. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 2,803,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after acquiring an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521,817 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

