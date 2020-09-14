Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $609,670.06 and $738,720.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00437325 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004796 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009821 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,217,943 coins and its circulating supply is 20,217,931 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

