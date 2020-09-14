M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MPE traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 572.50 ($7.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 756 ($9.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.71. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 million and a PE ratio of 48.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPE shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

