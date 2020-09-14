Magnum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00279048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01533583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00204411 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

