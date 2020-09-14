Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,519.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,934. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.