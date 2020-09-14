Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in August

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRETF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.