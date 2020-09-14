Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.15. 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

