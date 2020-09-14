Matchpool Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $178,022.42 and $175.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.04823999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.