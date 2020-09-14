Medica Group (LON:MGP) Releases Earnings Results

Medica Group (LON:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MGP remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.70) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,163. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.34. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.