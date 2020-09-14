MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $22,445.42 and $8.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.