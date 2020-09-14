MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 1,820,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,521,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

