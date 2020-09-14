MenaPay Price Hits $0.0137 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.84 million and $102,841.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00287912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01535580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00206607 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

