Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for about 8.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Mercadolibre worth $2,247,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.13.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.98. The stock had a trading volume of 401,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $836.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -303.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

