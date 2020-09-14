Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) Announces GBX 1.35 Dividend

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 182.80 ($2.39). 1,168,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,413. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Mercantile Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 116.68 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.10 ($3.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

