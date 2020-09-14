Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. 390,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951,659. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

