Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.53 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Metal has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $3.36 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

