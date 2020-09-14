MetaMorph (METM) Hits Market Capitalization of $592,929.08

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $592,929.08 and $71,740.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.85 or 0.04653249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

