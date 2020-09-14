MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE MFM remained flat at $$6.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,259 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

