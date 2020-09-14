Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Up 18.1%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s stock price rose 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,387,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,595,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

