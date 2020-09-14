Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. 4,610,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

