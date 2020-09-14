Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

MOTS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 173,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,667. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

