MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Shares Up 16.5%

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 313,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 50,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLPT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

About MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.