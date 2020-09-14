Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000. Rush Enterprises makes up approximately 4.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.