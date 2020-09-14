Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,855 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 205.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

EPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 6,365,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

