Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. CVS Health makes up 3.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 12,925,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,349. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

