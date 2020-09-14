Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Invests $10.82 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. McKesson comprises 5.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.90. 1,016,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

