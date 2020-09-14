Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.57. 1,795,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $286.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

