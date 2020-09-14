Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $522,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. 8,769,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

