MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 75,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,998. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.97.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

