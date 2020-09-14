MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 4,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.