Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.09. Mylan reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

MYL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 5,763,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mylan by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 3,034.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

