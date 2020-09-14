Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price rose 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 357,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 47,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

