NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 9.9% Higher

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 1,232,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 625,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

