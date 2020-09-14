Nano (NANO) Market Cap Tops $114.95 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $114.95 million and $5.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00008388 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEx and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,283.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.03492609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.02146307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00843508 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00595318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, HitBTC, CoinEx, Gate.io, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitinka and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

