Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Up 22.6%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.09. 2,816,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,944,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NK. BidaskClub lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $873.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,134.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,605 shares of company stock worth $4,281,425 over the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

