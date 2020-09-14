Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Naspers has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $50.60.
Naspers Company Profile
