Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 132,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Naspers has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

