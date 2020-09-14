National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPGF. Zacks Investment Research cut National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.