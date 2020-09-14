National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
National Express Group stock remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.
National Express Group Company Profile
