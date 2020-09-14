Naviaddress Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,107.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $33,298.08 and approximately $8,107.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.