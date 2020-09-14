Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in August

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,612. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22). Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.78%.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

