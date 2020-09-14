Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $36.13 million and $23,975.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,366.70 or 1.00433371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00171598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.