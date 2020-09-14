NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading Up 15.2%

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) traded up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.71. 458,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 238,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

