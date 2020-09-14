Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS NMTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, an early-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology. The company develops cortical and sheet and depth electrode technology to provide continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectroencephalography recording, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

