Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS NMTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Neuroone Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Neuroone Medical Technologies Company Profile
