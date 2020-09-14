Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00454961 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.74 or 0.02839998 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

